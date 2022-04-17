A suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon barricaded himself inside a home in Whittier Sunday morning.

The ongoing incident began around 2:35 a.m. on the 7900 block of Comstock Avenue in Whittier.

The suspect, an unidentified man, barricaded himself inside a home and refused to surrender to Whittier police.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with a crisis negotiation team in hopes of convincing the man to surrender.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as the incident progressed, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Residents were urged to avoid the scene while law enforcement was in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the Whittier Police Department at 562-567-9200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.