Los Angeles firefighters put out a blaze Friday at a home in Chatsworth, which is believed to have been set intentionally by an armed woman.

Around 1:50 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 9600 block of Laramie Avenue for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a home burning and a woman who they say was armed with a handgun.

The single-family home was “well-involved,” Los Angeles Fire Department officials said, but firefighters were unable to attack the flames immediately due to the active scene involving the armed woman.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews block off a neighborhood in Chatsworth where a fire was believed to have been intentionally set on Dec. 1, 2023. (KTLA)

At some point, officers exchanged gunfire and the suspect was incapacitated. An ambulance responded to the scene to treat the woman and LAFD crews started to put out the fire.

About 23 minutes after they began working to put out the flames, the fire was extinguished.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and her condition is unclear at this time.

Police have confirmed that officers fired their weapons at some point during the response, although it’s unclear if the woman was wounded.

Additional details have not been made available at this time.

