A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle is seen during a standoff in East Pasadena on Aug. 9, 2022. (KTLA)

Authorities have taken an assault with a deadly weapon suspect into custody following an hourslong standoff in the East Pasadena area Tuesday morning.

The suspect had been involved in a standoff with deputies and special enforcement teams near the intersection of Huntington Drive and San Gabriel Boulevard since about 12:40 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Hernandez confirmed.

The suspect was believed to still be armed with some type of weapon, Hernandez said.

No details about the alleged assault were immediately available.

A deputy at the scene told KTLA that the suspect had been taken into custody sometime before 7 a.m.

A dog was apparently used to help in the apprehension of the suspect.

