Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager declares victory in special election for L.A. County state Senate seat

Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 30th Senate District seat, which stretches from Century City to South L.A., after amassing a large early lead in the vote count against six other candidates.
Kamlager (D-Los Angeles), who represents the 54th District in the state Assembly, secured 66% of the votes tabulated as of Tuesday evening, putting her comfortably ahead of the second-place finisher, Culver City Vice Mayor Daniel Lee, who received 13% of the vote.
If the lead holds, Kamlager would avoid a runoff election in May, which would have been necessary if no candidate received at least 50% of votes.
“Woke up this morning to the next chapter … and I’m ready,” Kamlager said in a Facebook post on her personal page. “Some want to win to claim it as their own. If you know me, that is far from who I am. You grow power when you share power. You share power when you are honest, open, and engaged.”
