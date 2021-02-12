Assistant principal arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing child in San Bernardino County: Sheriff’s Dept.

An assistant principal at a San Bernardino County school was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child, officials said Friday.

Matthew Lin Johnson, 42, of Apple Valley was arrested Thursday after being identified as the suspect who sexually abused a 10-year-old girl multiple times when she was 7 and 8 years old, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Matthew Lin Johnson, 42, of Apple Valley is seen in an undated photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 11, 2021.

Johnson works as the Assistant Principal at Oak Hills High School, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He was seen listed in the school’s directory Friday.

“At this time, [Crimes Against Children] detectives have not found any evidence that Johnson had inappropriate contact with students at the school,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials didn’t disclose how Johnson knew the victim, but “the suspect is known to the victim, it was not a stranger situation,” sheriff’s spokesperson Cindy Bachman told KTLA.

Johnson was booked into a San Bernardino facility on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a minor under the age 14 and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, officials said.

He is being held without bail, according to county inmate records.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.