‘Assume everyone around you is infectious’: L.A. mayor’s July 4 coronavirus warning

Scenes from Manhattan Beach on July 2, 2020, the day before Los Angeles County beaches were closed for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California is entering a perilous Fourth of July holiday weekend: Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are continuing to surge even as officials beg the public to avoid crowds and keep physical distancing in hopes of preventing more outbreaks that could overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

Californians who hoped the Independence Day weekend would bring a return to some semblance of summer fun will instead find closed beaches, restaurants limited to outdoor service in most areas of the state and increased enforcement of the state’s order requiring people to wear face coverings in public places.

“Only leave for essential activities like going to work or going to the market,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “And you should assume everyone around you is infectious.”

The rate at which coronavirus tests in California are coming back positive continues its alarming climb — jumping 51% over the last two weeks, a Los Angeles Times analysis found.

