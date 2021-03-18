At deadly Ontario explosion site, bomb techs fill 60 bins with fireworks during cleanup

Debris is scattered after a massive blast caused by exploding fireworks in an Ontario neighborhood on Tuesday.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

During cleanup at an Ontario home that burned Tuesday afternoon after an explosion, bomb technicians found enough fireworks to fill five dozen large storage bins, city officials said.

About 60 containers, each holding the equivalent of 27 gallons, were loaded with unexploded fireworks during cleanup Wednesday at the property in the 400 block of West Francis Street, Ontario spokesperson Dan Bell said.

Twenty-four bomb technicians from Riverside and Orange counties, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI are now combing through the site, which initially detonated shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“They are burning the materials to make it safe,” Bell said, adding that they have yet to tackle anything inside the buildings.

