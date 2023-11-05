At least 1 dead after minivan reportedly involved in pursuit slams into bus

At least one person was killed after a minivan allegedly being pursued by police smashed into a bus early Sunday morning.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, five people were injured in the crash, which took place near a bus stop in downtown Los Angeles near East 17th Street and Los Angeles Street.

The collision was reportedly the end of a pursuit of an armed suspect, authorities said.

Three people were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition; at least one of them was trapped inside the minivan when the crash occurred.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities on the scene of a deadly crash reportedly involving an armed suspect being pursued on Nov. 5, 2023.

The bus driver, who was the only person onboard at the time of the collision, declined to seek medical treatment.

The 10 Freeway was briefly shut down near Main Street while police canvassed the area for a weapon belonging to a suspect but has since reopened, officials confirmed to KTLA.

It is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.