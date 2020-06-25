At least 1 dead after pursuit ends in crash in Palmdale; 6 juveniles detained

At least one pedestrian was dead and several more people were injured after a pursuit ended in a crash in Palmdale Wednesday night, officials said.

The chase began in the area of Avenue S and the 14 Freeway around 7:45 p.m., and the collision occurred about five minutes later, a mile and a half west down Avenue S, on the 1200 block, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire officials.

Deputies say they were chasing a vehicle wanted in connection with a felony crime, and that at least one person inside was considered armed and dangerous. No further details on the original crime were provided.

Authorities stopped chasing the car due to safety concerns, and the vehicle ran into a female pedestrian at some point after, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro.

The woman died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said. Aerial video showed the vehicle had come to rest on its side off the roadway.

A woman who lives nearby and ran outside when she heard the commotion described the scene as “horrific.”

“The car was all flipped over on the wall at my neighbor’s house, and [there was] smoke everywhere,” Jennifer Miguel said. “Blood everywhere on the ground. Parts splattered everywhere.”

Fire officials said a second person also died at the scene. Navarro said she was not aware of a second fatality.

A total of eight people were hurt; five of them were hospitalized, and one declined treatment, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Fire Department.

Six juveniles were detained at the scene, authorities said. It’s unclear what they were suspected of.

Navarro had earlier said five juveniles were detained and hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Avenue S was closed between Fifth Street East and 12th Street East during the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

