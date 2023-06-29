LAPD on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of L.A. on June 29, 2023. (Citizen app)

A homicide investigation was underway after a shooting in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday evening.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of 27th and Hill streets at around 7:42 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

At the scene, authorities found a person who was not conscious and not breathing after sustaining several gunshot wounds, LAPD told KTLA.

Emergency personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene.

It is unclear what lead up to the shooting, but video posted to the Citizen App showed a heavy police presence in the area, with the streets cordoned off.

LAPD on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of L.A. on June 29, 2023. (Citizen app)

A handcuffed suspect is seen sitting on the ground, talking to police and firefighters before being put onto a gurney and wheeled to an ambulance by LAFD.

Officers can also be seen standing over a handgun on the sidewalk.

No further details about the victim or the suspect were provided.