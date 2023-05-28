At least one person was killed after a violent two-car crash in Pomona Sunday night, authorities announced.

Calls about the crash near the intersection of East Bonita Avenue and North Garey Avenue came in just before 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At the scene, firefighters found two people trapped in their vehicle and requested additional ambulances. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Video of the wreckage showed severe damage to both vehicles, one of which had overturned.

First responders on the scene of a fatal two-car crash in Pomona on May 28, 2023. (Key News)

Details about the crash are limited, but authorities said that Garey Avenue will be completely shut down between Bonita and Harrison avenues while the Pomona Police Department investigates. Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.