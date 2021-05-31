At least 1 dead, another injured in shooting at gathering in South L.A.

At least one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a gathering in South Los Angeles early Monday morning, officials said.

Deputies first responded to the 6600 block of Makee Avenue in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area around 1 a.m. after getting a call about gunshot victims.

They arrived to find two victims, one of whom was a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Lt. Charles Calderaro told KTLA.

The second victim, a 21-year-old man, had been shot in the legs and was transferred to a nearby hospital, according to the department. His injuries were described as being not life-threatening.

Later, sheriff’s officials discovered that a third person, a 23-year-old man, died after turning up at a nearby hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. “We believe that individual is related to this incident,” Calderaro said.

It appears a white sedan had pulled up at the location where more than 20 people were gathered, according to Calderaro.

“There might have been some kind of argument or words exchanged, and then gunshots erupted,” the lieutenant said.

Officials didn’t have a detailed description of the shooter and no further details were immediately available.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.