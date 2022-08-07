At least one person is dead after a four-car crash in Victorville on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Air Expressway, and two of the four vehicles caught fire, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

One person was declared dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries, officials said.

Meanwhile, Air Expressway is closed between Nevada Street and Phantom Way. An expected reopening time has not been announced.