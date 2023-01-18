Three dogs killed during a possible home invasion in Sun Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 9200 block of Telfair Avenue around 3:40 p.m. for a possible home invasion, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man was in the backyard when two dogs attacked him. One of the dogs was killed during the attack, police said without elaborating.

Aerial video from the scene showed police in the backyard near a pool. Blood could be seen on the ground while a lifeless black dog was seen in nearby grass, the video showed.

Two other dogs that appeared to be dead were also were seen in the area.

The man was described as being in his 40s with a black beard who was wearing glasses, a green shirt and blue pants.

KTLA's Sam Bader contributed to this story.