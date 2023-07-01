A fiery crash in Compton hurt at least one person and left one car completely charred.

Authorities responded to the rollover wreck on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway near Wilmington Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Video shows one sedan flipped onto its roof and another vehicle completely burnt.

A fiery crash in Compton hurt at least one person and left one car completely charred. (KeyNews)

It was reported that at least one person was injured, but their condition, as well as the conditions of the other occupants of both vehicles, are unknown.

CHP temporarily closed two lanes of the freeway to clear the wreckage, but they have since reopened.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the crash.