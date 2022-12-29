At least one person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle apparently came off the freeway in Boyle Heights Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near State Street and City View Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Preliminary information indicated a vehicle possibly came off the freeway and crashed. One vehicle ended up on the sidewalk overlooking the 5 and 10 Freeway interchange, while another sustained major damage, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

One person could be seen being loaded into an ambulance at the scene, the video showed.

No further details have been released.