At least one person is dead after a vehicle fled during a traffic stop in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning, police said.

The fleeing driver collided with multiple vehicles, including a big rig, near the intersection of West Manchester Boulevard and South Broadway a short time later.

Police responded to the collision around 4 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was also wounded in the crash and was in unknown condition, according to the spokesperson.

The ages and genders of those involved in the crash were not known.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed one vehicle partially covered by a police canopy at the scene. A big rig and two other damaged vehicles were also visible.

The intersection was closed during the investigation.