2 killed in wrong-way crash that shut down EB 210 Freeway in La Crescenta-Montrose area

A wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle Monday morning, leaving two people dead and prompting the closure of the eastbound 210 Freeway through the unincorporated La Crescenta-Montrose area.

The wrong-way driver was initially reported at 2:41 a.m. traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log stated.

Just three minutes later, the vehicle was involved in a fatal head-on collision with another vehicle, according to the CHP.

One of the vehicles caught fire following the crash, which prompted officials to close all eastbound lanes near Ocean View Boulevard and issue a SigAlert.

Officials later confirmed two people were killed in the crash but have not released any other information.

Video from the scene showed the freeway was still shut down just before 5:30 a.m. as crews continued to work to remove debris from lanes.

It was unclear when the freeway would reopen to eastbound traffic.

SIGALERT: E/B I-210 JUST WEST OF OCEAN VIEW BLVD., ALL E/B LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A FATAL COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 3, 2020