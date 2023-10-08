At least one man sustained severe injuries after his vehicle flew off an off-ramp, overturned and caught fire when it landed on the street below.

According to CHP, units responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle traffic collision on the New Avenue exit on the eastbound span of the 10 Freeway in San Gabriel just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

At least one man was hurt after a vehicle flew off an off-ramp, overturned and landed on the street on Oct. 8, 2023. (RMGNews)

Video from the scene shows the mangled white sedan resting on its roof on a grassy embankment next to the off-ramp.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries, CHP said.

Authorities could not confirm if there were any other passengers in the vehicle.

An investigation into what led up to the crash is underway.

Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.