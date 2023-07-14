Four Los Angeles police officers were hospitalized Friday afternoon after being exposed to some sort of narcotic during a call about a family dispute in Hyde Park.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Drive and 4th Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Responding officers determined there was a restraining order against one of the family members involved in a dispute and backup was called because that person was in violation of the order, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

The officers were somehow exposed to an unspecified narcotic and taken to a hospital in good condition, LAPD said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several LAPD and Los Angeles Fire Department vehicles at the scene.

