Woman fatally shot in domestic dispute at Kohl’s in Whittier: Police

A woman was killed in a shooting at a Kohl’s store in Whittier Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the store, located at 15602 Whittwood Lane in the Whittwood Town Center, after receiving reports of shots fired, according to the Whittier Police Department.

A preliminary investigation found that a man entered the store and shot a woman around 5:30 p.m., department spokesperson Officer Hugo Figueroa told KTLA.

The woman, identified only as being Hispanic, died at the scene, he said.

The incident appeared to be a domestic dispute, according to Figueroa. But information on the relationship between the man and the woman was not yet available.

The man fled the scene following the shooting and police provided no description of the suspect.

Sky5 aerial footage showed a heavy police presence in the parking lot around 6:30 p.m.

Police urged people to stay away from the area as the investigation continued.