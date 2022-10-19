At least one person was stabbed at a Los Feliz high school Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred at Tracy and St. George streets, according to Officer Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. That location corresponds with John Marshall High School.

One person was stabbed and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, though police are searching for a possible second victim, Podany said.

Because the attack took place at a school, the Los Angeles School Police Department will be handling the investigation, though the LASPD has not yet returned KTLA’s requests for more information.