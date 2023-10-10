Four people, including at least two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies, were injured in a training accident and fire at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. at the facility located at 29340 The Old Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

It is unknown exactly what occurred that led to the injuries, but at least two deputies were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Two other people were injured, according to the L.A. County Fire Department, which responded to the blaze.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed smoke coming from a trailer at the facility as firefighters worked to quell any potential flames.

