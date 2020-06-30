At least 2 injured in shooting near Hansen Dam: LAPD

Several LAPD units respond to a shooting in the Hansen Dam area on June 29, 2020. (KTLA)

At least two people were injured in a shooting near the Hansen Dam Monday afternoon, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Osborne Street. The location is near the border with Pacoima and Lake View Terrace.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting with possible multiple victims. Two people were found shot and were being taken to a hospital, police said. The conditions were unknown.

Several LAPD units responded to the area, aerial video showed.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

