At least 2 injured in Valley Glen house explosion

A large explosion at a Valley Glen home left at least two people injured Sunday night, fire officials said.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of an explosion just before 9:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of West Archwood Street, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The explosion caused severe damage to the one-story, single-family dwelling where one adult male patient was reportedly transported with critical burn injuries, officials said.

A second person was pulled from the debris and was talking with firefighters at the scene, LAFD said.

It was not immediately clear if there were additional occupants missing.

Around 9:48 p.m., fire officials said crews were working to shut off a gas leak detectable in the air.

While the cause of the explosion remains unknown, fire officials said crews were working to shut off a gas leak detectable in the air.

Check back for updates on this developing story.