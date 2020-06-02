At least 2 people detained after police shooting in South L.A.

Officers arrested two people in South Los Angeles Monday evening, after an officer-involved shooting.
Sky5 was overhead around 9:25 p.m. as police detained at least two individuals at a Chevron station on Vermont Avenue and 22nd Street, on the border of the Adams-Normandie and University Park neighborhoods.
The arrests came after an officer-involved shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Aerial footage showed at least 8 officers at the gas station attending to the two suspects.
A third suspect was on the ground as police stood over him. It was not yet clear if he was hurt.
No further details were immediately available.