At least 2 people detained after police shooting in South L.A.

Officers work to detain suspects following a police shooting at a Chevron station on the border of the Adams-Normandie and University Park neighborhoods of South Los Angeles on June 1, 2020. (KTLA)

Officers arrested two people in South Los Angeles Monday evening, after an officer-involved shooting.

Sky5 was overhead around 9:25 p.m. as police detained at least two individuals at a Chevron station on Vermont Avenue and 22nd Street, on the border of the Adams-Normandie and University Park neighborhoods.

The arrests came after an officer-involved shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Aerial footage showed at least 8 officers at the gas station attending to the two suspects.

A third suspect was on the ground as police stood over him. It was not yet clear if he was hurt.

No further details were immediately available.

There has been an LAPD Officer-Involved Shooting in the area of Vermont Ave. & 22nd St. (near the 10 freeway). A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 2, 2020