At least two people were shot at a restaurant in Glendale around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at the Phoenicia Restaurant on the corner of Central Avenue and Lexington Drive.

According to preliminary information from the Glendale Police Department, a manager at the restaurant called 911 and reported that shots were fired in the restaurant.

No suspects or victims were at the scene by the time police arrived, but reports indicate that two people showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The shooting remains under investigation.

