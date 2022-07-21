At least two people were hurt in a shuttle bus crash at LAX on July 21, 2022. (KTLA)

At least two people suffered serious injuries after a shuttle bus crashed at LAX Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 12:20 p.m. at 1 World Way.

There are initial reports that 30 people are on the bus, but the majority of the passengers did not sustain any injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Firefighters are conducting a triage operation to determine the total number of patients and the extent of injuries,” Fire Department officials said in an alert.

It is unclear exactly where the crash occurred and what led to it.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large Fire Department response near Terminal 1 of the airport.

