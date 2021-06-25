1 dead, at least 4 injured after attempted robbery in Hollywood Hills ends in shooting: LAPD

One person was killed and at least four others were injured when an attempted robbery ended in a shooting early Friday in the Hollywood Hills, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a multi-million dollar home located at 1474 Blue Jay Way, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

Three men approached the home and attempted to rob it, but police say that’s when gunfire broke out.

After the shooting, the suspects fled in a light-colored Audi. They were located a short time later by police in the area of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Police said the person who died was one of the suspects.

The conditions of the other people involved, including three victims, was unclear.