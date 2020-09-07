At least 50,000 in L.A. County without power amid scorching heat; rolling blackouts in Glendale

About 50,000 in Los Angeles County were without power Sunday amid scorching hot temperatures.

The Los Angeles Department of Power reported 34,000 customers experiencing outages and Southern California Edison had 16,374 customers without power in L.A. County alone.

Most customers impacted by the outages live in Koreatown, Highland Park, Mid Wilshire, Reseda, Harvard Heights and Green Meadows, according to LAWDP. It could take 24 to 36 hours for crews to restore power.

As of 5:25 p.m., there were no plans for rolling blackouts for LADWP customers, according to the utility.

Glendale Water and Power started having rolling blackouts around 3 p.m., warning that affected customers could be without power for an hour. By 3:40 p.m., the utility said all power was restored to the customers affected by rolling outages but urged residents to conserve energy.

Edison reported more than 47,500 of its customers statewide were without power due to heat-related outages. Another 2,500 lost power due to Creek Fire in Central California.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the electrical grid for most of the state, said Sunday that rotating power outages are “likely” as the heat wave was expected to bring record-breaking demand for energy that could strain the state’s power grids.

Californians are under a statewide Flex Alert, with electrical grid operators urging residents to reduce their power consumption from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day through Monday.

Recommendations include setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and not using appliances during the peak hours.

With extreme heat hitting our power sys this PM resulting in outages, we want to reassure affected customers that our crews are working as fast and safely as they can in 100+ temps to repair equip and restore power. Est time for restoration is 24-36 hrs from start of an outage. pic.twitter.com/Xuhui2WPME — LADWP (@LADWP) September 6, 2020

This record-setting heat wave is causing power outages in some parts of L.A. Crews are working through the heat to restore power as soon as possible.



Angelenos can help and do their part by conserving energy.



Follow @LADWP for updates or visit https://t.co/NDxMWYSSJj. pic.twitter.com/9dktg3eMw1 — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 7, 2020