At least four people died when a wrong-way driver caused a pileup involving several vehicles on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills early Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 71 near the Central Avenue exits.

According to CHP, several drivers called 911 to report seeing a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The collision, involving four to five vehicles, occurred moments later, officers told news photographers at the scene.

Officers tried to rescue several people who were trapped inside a burning vehicle but could not because of the intense flames, CHP said. March 19, 2023 (Key News)

Four people inside that vehicle were later pronounced dead. Another person was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway were closed for the accident investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.