At least four people died when a wrong-way driver caused a pileup involving several vehicles on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills early Sunday morning, officials said.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 71 near the Central Avenue exits.
According to CHP, several drivers called 911 to report seeing a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The collision, involving four to five vehicles, occurred moments later, officers told news photographers at the scene.
CHP said a CHP sergeant who was first to arrive on the scene tried to rescue several people trapped inside a burning white sedan, but they had to back away because of the intense flames.
Four people inside that vehicle were later pronounced dead. Another person was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway were closed for the accident investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.