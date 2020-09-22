At least 400 animals displaced as Bobcat Fire continues to threaten Antelope Valley’s foothill communities

Los Angeles County officials on Monday said they’re sheltering more than 400 animals displaced by the Bobcat Fire that continues to threaten the foothill communities of Antelope Valley.

The Department of Animal Care and Control is currently caring for 243 dogs, 20 cats, 14 horses, 28 goats, 57 fowl, three mules, three mini donkeys, a regular donkey, two ponies, five tortoises, 23 pigs, five sheep, two rams and a cockatiel.

The agency is accepting any additional animals at the following sites:

Livestock:

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 W. Ave. H, Lancaster, CA 93536

Companion animals:

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, 4275 Elton St., Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550

Lancaster Animal Care Center, 5210 West Avenue I, Lancaster, CA 93536

People who need shelter for their animals can call 661-940-4191 for more information.

None of the animals in the department’s care have been injured, officials said.

“This fire emergency serves as a reminder to horse and large animal owners across the County to develop actionable evacuation plans to reduce any loss and injury,” the department said in a statement.

The Bobcat Fire broke out on Sept. 6 in the sprawling Angeles National Forest, just above Azusa.

It initially threatened foothill communities in the San Gabriel Valley, but winds pushed the flames north, destroying multiple structures in remote communities of the Juniper Hills area. About 1,000 homes were at risk as of Monday night, authorities said.



Officials have confirmed the destruction of 29 structures, but they said that number could jump by dozens more. Authorities have not reported any injuries.

The blaze has burned more than 109,000 acres, making it one of L.A. County’s largest fires ever. It was 17% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

What sparked the fire remains under investigation.

The L.A. Department of Animal Care and Control released this photo of horses displaced the Bobcat Fire in September 2020.

The L.A. Department of Animal Care and Control released this photo of a horse displaced the Bobcat Fire in September 2020.