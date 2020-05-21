8 arrested at San Clemente protest against stay-home order

Deputies face off with protesters at a rally against coronavirus closures in San Clemente on May 21, 2020. (O.C. Hawk)

Authorities said eight people were arrested Thursday at a demonstration in Southern California against the state’s orders limiting activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests occurred during a protest near the pier in San Clemente that drew as many as 200 people.

Those arrested are being investigated for activities including vandalism and trespassing, the department said in a social media post.

Carrie Braun, a department spokeswoman, said demonstrators have rallied in San Clemente for several weeks without incident against the governor’s orders, which are intended to slow the spread of the virus.

A Facebook post by one of Thursday’s event organizers asked attendees to bring tool kits, including various types of wrenches, to join in the “civil disobedience.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, one man was seen trying to dismantle fencing that was put up to block off a beach parking lot.

We appreciate the support of the community as we defend the rights afforded to us by the constitution and uphold the law. pic.twitter.com/VnHJfAIsws — OCSD – San Clemente (@OCSDSanClemente) May 21, 2020