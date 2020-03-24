At least 8 LAPD officers, 1 civilian staffer have tested positive for the coronavirus

Los Angeles police Lt. Jay Hom helps assemble kits consisting of an N95 mask, work gloves and nitrile gloves on March 11, 2020, for field officers to protect themselves from the coronavirus. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

At least eight Los Angeles police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, including two of the department’s most senior command staff, as concerns about first responders’ increased risk of getting sick grow nationwide.

The number of LAPD officers testing positive has increased in the last few days as the department ramped up testing of those exhibiting symptoms.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, eight police officers and one civilian employee had tested positive for the virus, the department said in a statement.

“The Department has strict protocols for any employee who experiences symptoms of the virus. They are instructed to go home and their work spaces are sanitized,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our men and women continue to be our top priority and we will make every effort to test individuals experiencing symptoms.”

