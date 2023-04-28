A fight at Valencia High School sent two students to the hospital and brought a large police presence to the campus on Friday morning.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at the Santa Clarita Station responded to the school around 10:30 a.m. for a call regarding a fight between students.

According to a statement from the William S. Hart Union High School District, two students were injured during the altercation.

“It is with sadness that we inform our community of a situation that occurred on the Valencia High School campus today where two students were involved in an altercation and injured,” the statement said. “During the altercation one student was stabbed. Both students were transported to receive medical care and law enforcement is involved.”

The district also confirmed that the school was put on lockdown while first responders were on site. The lockdown has since been lifted, as there is “no threat to the school,” officials said.

A team of counselors are on site to provide support to students and staff.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fight is under investigation.