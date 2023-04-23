A shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sent two people to the hospital and marked the second shooting in Hollywood in as many nights.

The incident took place in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store at the intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Wilcox Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Six people got out of a car in front of the store and one opened fire, police said. They all got back into the unidentified car and fled the scene.

Officers said they found a man with gunshot wounds to his head and back outside the store and a woman who was shot in the leg was found inside the store. Both victims were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Video of the scene shows paramedics providing medical aid to a victim lying on the sidewalk while police put up crime scene tape and canvassed the area for leads and suspects.

An employee at 7-Eleven told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos that they were closed for “a couple of hours” but was not willing to give any more details.

The incident took place just 24 hours after gunfire erupted at a popular nightclub in Hollywood and marks the second shooting on the Walk of Fame in the last 10 days, after a man was shot there on April 15.