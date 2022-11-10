Three stolen Olympic medals from a Laguna Hills home in a photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for the suspects who stole three Olympic medals from a home in Laguna Hills.

A home in the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane was burglarized on the night of Oct. 29, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects stole a safe containing valuable items including three Olympic Games medals that belonged to an athlete who competed with the U.S. Women’s Volleyball team.

The stolen medals include a silver medal from the London Games in 2012, a bronze medal from the Rio Games in 2016 and a gold medal from the Tokyo Games in 2020.

Authorities say the medals were being temporarily stored in the Laguna Hills home when the burglary took place.

No arrests have been made and authorities are still searching for those responsible for the theft.

“If you have any information regarding the burglary or if you see someone in possession of an Olympic Games medal who does not have a valid reason to possess it, you are asked to contact OC Sheriff’s Southwest Investigations Bureau at 949-425-1900.”

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.