Richard Turner is shown in this photo provided by the LAPD on Sept. 21, 2022.

An athletic and physical trainer at Birmingham Community Charter High School has been arrested for inappropriately touching a student, the Los Angeles Police Department said, and police believe there are other victims.

Police were called to the school on Tuesday when the minor reported they had been inappropriately touched by Richard Turner, police said in a news release.

Turner, 64, was arrested Wednesday for forcible penetration with a foreign object, and this case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for the consideration of filing charges.

He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

Police said they’ve found at least one other victim, a minor who was touched by Turner in 2017, when he worked at Van Nuys High School, and investigators believe there might be others.

Anyone with information is asked to call Juvenile Division detectives at 818-374-5415.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.