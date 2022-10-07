The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing the devices Thursday morning.

After live feed surveillance showed the skimmer and a camera being installed, police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave., police said on Twitter.

Officers found a man they believe to be one of the skimmer installers when they arrived, and he was taken into custody. Police did not provide any information as to the status of the other suspect.

Police found a pinhole camera hidden in a sticker designed to look like one normally found on ATMs, as well as a sleeve, or a device used to capture card information.

The San Bernardino Police Department released photos of a credit card skimming device found on Oct. 6, 2022.



Such cameras are often used to capture bank users’ PINs.

“Residents are encouraged to use caution when using ATM machines and always cover the keypad when punching in your PIN,” police said.

Last month, Garden Grove police encountered a very similar situation at another Bank of America.