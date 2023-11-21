Authorities are warning residents as ATM skimming thefts are on the rise and targeting low-income Southern Californians.

Those eligible for cash or food assistance will typically receive their benefits via an EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card every month.

Through “skimming thefts,” suspects are able to capture EBT cardholders’ information and steal the funds for themselves, Riverside County officials said.

“Skimming” involves a suspect installing devices on ATMs and point-of-sale terminals to “record cardholders’ personal identification numbers (PINs) and create fake debit or credit cards to steal from victims’ accounts,” according to the Department of Public Social Services.

Across Riverside County, investigators have located and removed over 600 illegally installed cameras from ATMs over the past two years.

Since the beginning of 2023, reports show a general increase in EBT theft across Riverside County.

From January to August 2023, thieves have stolen over $3.1 million in benefits from CalWORKs and CalFresh (formerly known as food stamps) from Riverside County residents.

The thefts were mostly achieved through skimming, authorities said.

“Ninety percent of these skimming crimes happen in the first five days of the month when benefits are loaded onto the EBT cards,” said Special Investigations Unit Chief Shawn Ferris. “This is organized crime. Thieves understand how the system works. It’s vital for residents to take steps to protect themselves.”

A new statewide app called ebtEDGE was launched to help residents better protect their benefits. The app allows users to quickly access account information, review transaction history, freeze or unfreeze EBT cards, block internet and out-of-state transactions, and more.

Some ways to protect yourself against skimming thefts include:

Keep your PIN and EBT account numbers a secret

Cover your hand when entering your PIN

Try changing your PIN the day before benefits become available each month

Self-inspect ATMs and point-of-sale machines for illegally installed devices

Use direct deposit

Do not click on any links from text messages or emails regarding your EBT card

Watch out for suspicious websites

Keep track of your balances daily at BenefitsCal.com, www.ebt.ca.gov, or by calling 877-328-9677

Make sure to check your receipt after each purchase

Riverside County EBT cardholders who may need to replace stolen benefits should report the theft to county officials within 10 days of the incident by visiting the nearest DPSS office or by calling DPSS at 877-410-8827.

To download the ebtEDGE app for Android, click here or for the iPhone, click here.