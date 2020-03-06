Atmospheric river to bring rain to Southern California next week

It’s time to ready those rain boots and umbrellas because wet weather is returning to Southern California starting this weekend.
The first in a pair of storms to hit the Southland is expected to arrive Saturday, dropping temperatures into the low to mid-60s and bringing a chance of showers across the region through Sunday. Precipitation is expected to be light, with totals less than a tenth of an inch, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
“That’s really just the precursor to the main event next week,” she said.
On Monday, a moisture-rich atmospheric river — fed by a plume of subtropical water vapor at the lower and middle levels of the atmosphere — is expected to bring widespread rain to the area. The strongest rain is expected Tuesday.
