Atmospheric river to bring rain to Southern California next week

A visitor to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art makes his way through the rain and walks by Chris Burden’s sculpture “Urban Light” during an atmospheric river storm in February 2019. The first atmospheric river of 2020 will make its way to L.A. next week.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

It’s time to ready those rain boots and umbrellas because wet weather is returning to Southern California starting this weekend.

The first in a pair of storms to hit the Southland is expected to arrive Saturday, dropping temperatures into the low to mid-60s and bringing a chance of showers across the region through Sunday. Precipitation is expected to be light, with totals less than a tenth of an inch, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“That’s really just the precursor to the main event next week,” she said.

On Monday, a moisture-rich atmospheric river — fed by a plume of subtropical water vapor at the lower and middle levels of the atmosphere — is expected to bring widespread rain to the area. The strongest rain is expected Tuesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.