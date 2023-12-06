A man who allegedly attacked a grandfather who was walking his infant grandchild in a stroller in Calabasas on Tuesday may have been motivated by racism.

Angel Sanchez Jr. of Santa Barbara was arrested in Oxnard Wednesday in connection with the attack on a 60-year-old man of Asian-American/Pacific Islander descent, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Sanchez also allegedly attacked a boy who is also of Asian descent, officials said.

While he faces a charge of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, he could also face further charges if the two attacks were racially motivated.

A man seen punching another man pushing a stroller in Calabasas, CA.

The LASD acknowledged that both victims are Asian and said “the motive for the attacks is currently under investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station at 818-878-1808.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.