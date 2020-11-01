Attacker sought after stabbing and injuring 3 people in Halloween night gathering in Encino

A Google Maps image shows the 5000 block of Amestoy Avenue from Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

Authorities are looking for a person who stabbed and injured three people at a gathering in Encino on Halloween night.

LAPD received a call about the incident on Amestoy Avenue, near Ventura Boulevard, at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Officer Norma Eisenman said.

Eisenman said three people were stabbed but did not confirm the victims’ ages nor whether the gathering was a Halloween party.

The attacker remains outstanding, the Los Angeles police spokesperson said. She did not provide further information, including any description of the assailant nor the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.