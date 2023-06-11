Residents of an Upland neighborhood are on edge after a series of attempted break-ins over the weekend, with one person waking up to someone trying to kick the door of his home in.

Home surveillance cameras captured what appears to be the same man banging on different doors in the neighborhood and then running off when he sees either the video doorbell or realizes that someone is inside the home.

The suspect does the same thing at least three times Friday night on Ukiah Way in Upland. Neighbors told KTLA that there were also three to four other people inside a car on the street that was waiting for the suspected robber.

One resident, Richard Castellano, said the man his surveillance cameras captured appeared to be casing the street before them approaching his front door.

“The gentleman who was at my door was in a hoodie and sweats, and he saw my doorbell ring and the light went off and he took off. So, I was very fortunate,” he said. “You hear about this happening in other neighborhoods. You obviously never expect it to hit your own neighborhood.”

Another resident, Rick Vasquez, said the surveillance footage leads him to believe this same man is the person who broke through his backdoor, just barely making his way inside before the resident and his dog responded to the break-in.

“I said what’s going on real loud and our dog went up to the front of the door where they kicked it in, and he was holding them off. I approached the guy, and he ran off,” Vasquez told KTLA.

All the residents who had surveillance footage gave their videos to the Upland Police Department, who said the video is the only evidence they have at this point.

A suspected robber captured on home surveillance who may be responsible for several attempted break-ins in an Upland neighborhood over a weekend in June. (KTLA)

A suspected robber captured on home surveillance who may be responsible for several attempted break-ins in an Upland neighborhood over a weekend in June. (KTLA)

A suspected robber captured on home surveillance who may be responsible for several attempted break-ins in an Upland neighborhood over a weekend in June. (KTLA)

“The surveillance footage is pretty much all we have to go off right now,” Upland Police Sgt. Eric Divincenzo told KTLA. “It gives us a pretty good idea of the description of the suspect, somebody to look out for, somebody to make flyers for and look for help from the public.”

While authorities say the attempted break-ins are uncommon for the area, it made for a frightening night for Vasquez as he defended his property from the alleged burglar.

“You don’t know what’s around the corner,” he said. “You’re in your own home and someone’s trying to come in. It’s scary.”

Police are suggesting residents stay alert and make sure their doors and windows are secure. In the meantime, authorities are working the case and attempting to identify the person and any other potential suspects responsible for the incidents.