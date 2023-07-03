A man who was wanted for attempted kidnapping and human trafficking was arrested in La Cañada Flintridge Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 8:50 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were alerted of a felony suspect through a public safety operating system named Flock Safety.

The vehicle and the driver were apparently wanted in connection with the attempted kidnapping and trafficking case, officials said.

A deputy spotted the vehicle and requested back up. Additional units responded when the vehicle was stopped near city hall, and deputies detained without further incident.

The agency that had the warrant out for the suspect responded to the scene and took him into custody, authorities said without elaborating.

No further details about the case, the arrest or the suspect have been released.