Jorge Morales, 18, (left) and Jayden Garcia, 19, (right), arrested on stalking, attempted murder and conspiracy charges on Feb. 21, 2023 (RCSD)

Two young men, both residents of Cathedral City, have been arrested in Riverside County and face charges of stalking, conspiracy and attempted murder, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 45300 block of Garden Square just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

At the location, authorities found two victims, one who had been assaulted and sustained a gunshot wound to his face and another who was unhurt.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

“The investigation revealed both victims were followed to the location by two suspects,” an RCSD press release noted. The two suspects were later identified as 18-year-old Jorge Morales and 19-year-old Jayden Garcia.

Officials said the victims knew the two suspects, and that the victim who was unhurt during the incident had been stalked by Morales for several weeks before the assault.

Patrol deputies from the Palm Dessert Sheriff’s Station, along with Desert Regional SWAT, apprehended the suspects as they tried to flee a residence in the 68700 block of 33rd Avenue, in Temple City.

Both suspects were booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. Morales faces charges of attempted murder, stalking and conspiracy. Garcia faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Lugo at 760-836-1600.