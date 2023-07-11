A suspect was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder after a man was found shot in the Fairfax district.

The suspect was identified as Sasan Limodim, 36, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 100 block of North Vista Street around 1:15 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man with two gunshot wounds on his lower back. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspect, Limodim, fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Tuesday around 11 a.m., detectives located and arrested Limodim near the 7500 block of Beverly Boulevard.

The suspect was booked on charges of attempted murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Kazarian at 213-922-8237 or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.