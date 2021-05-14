Attorney general seeking to drop most rape charges against O.C. surgeon, girlfriend and bolster it around sex assault

California’s attorney general is seeking to dismiss most of the rape charges against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend and concentrate the case around a 2017 sexual assault charge by bolstering it with new allegations that drugs were used to facilitate the attack.

It is the latest twist in a case that began two years ago when then-Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas painted Grant Robicheaux, 40, and Cerissa Riley, 33, as sexual predators who used their good looks to prey on vulnerable women, drug them and take them back to their posh Newport Beach home to sexually assault them.

Robicheaux was charged with sexually assaulting seven women, and Riley was charged with five assaults. The couple have pleaded not guilty and have denied any nonconsensual sex.

Shortly after winning office, Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer sought to dismiss the case against the couple. The request, however, was denied by Orange County Superior Court Judge Gregory Jones. Instead, Jones removed the district attorney’s office from the case and ordered it be turned over to the California attorney general’s office. State prosecutors have been reviewing the case for months.

