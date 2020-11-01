Attorneys demanding Garcetti give sworn testimony in aide’s sexual harassment suit

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is shown in an undated photo. (Los Angeles Times)

Attorneys for a police officer suing the city over alleged sexual harassment by a former advisor to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are attempting to pull the mayor deeper into the case.

In a court motion filed Friday, the attorneys are demanding Garcetti give sworn testimony about the former aide, Rick Jacobs.

They also want Garcetti to answer questions about a second alleged incident involving the mayor they say is relevant to the case, according to documents filed with the motion.

LAPD Officer Matthew Garza, a former bodyguard to Garcetti, sued the city in July, alleging that Jacobs, a longtime confidant and fundraiser for the mayor’s campaigns and causes, harassed him over a period of several years. Jacobs has denied wrongdoing.

Read the full story into LATimes.com.

