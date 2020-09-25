Auction of Vin Scully’s memorabilia tops $2 million

In this Sept. 19, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Items from the personal collection of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully sold at auction for over $2 million, including World Series rings from the Dodgers’ championships in 1955 and 1988.

The owner of Hunt Auctions in Exton, Pennsylvania, says each ring sold for $188,000 during online bidding.

The Dodgers won their only World Series title in Brooklyn in 1955, and their most recent title was won in Los Angeles in 1988.

A Brooklyn Dodgers ring presented to Scully in the 1950s sold for $184,475.

Another item that sold for six figures was a Dodgers Centennial limited edition serigraph by LeRoy Neiman that went for $105,750.